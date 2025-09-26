Nashik Horror: Youth Hacked to Death with Sickle and Chopper in Broad Daylight

A young man was brutally murdered with a sickle and a chopper in a pre-planned conspiracy, leaving Nashik in shock. The incident occurred in broad daylight on Thursday (September 25) at a café located on the road leading to Pathardi Phata. As soon as the attack took place, a large crowd of the victim’s relatives and local residents gathered at the spot, forcing the deployment of the riot control squad. The deceased has been identified as Rashid Haroon Khan (22), a resident of Ambad Link Road, Khadi. Preliminary investigation suggests that he was killed due to previous enmity.

The murder appears to have roots in an old feud. Rashid had previously clashed with a local gang known as the ‘Gas Gang’ from the Dattanagar and Khadi area, near Ambad Link Road. His family had even lodged a complaint at Ambad Police Station months ago, but his relatives allege that no strict action was taken at that time. According to police, Rashid was lured by his girlfriend to a café in Nisarg Colony, near Pathardi Phata, where she tipped off the assailants about his arrival. Armed with sharp weapons, the attackers struck him multiple times, spreading fear across the area.

Upon receiving information, a police team from Indiranagar rushed to the spot. Deputy Commissioner of Police Kishor Kale, Assistant Commissioner of Police Shekhar Deshmukh, and Senior Inspector Trupti Sonawane inspected the scene and tightened security. The body was immediately sent to the district hospital after conducting the panchanama. Forensic experts and a dog squad were also summoned. Meanwhile, a large number of Rashid’s relatives gathered from Ambad Link Road, raising slogans and demanding justice. Tension escalated in the area, prompting the deployment of the riot control squad.

The police later began recording the statement of Rashid’s elder brother, Imran Khan, and registered a case. He alleged that suspects Hashim Warsi, Adnan Warsi, and their associates murdered his brother. He declared that the family would not accept the body until the police took strict action. Sources also revealed that Rashid’s house was attacked a few days earlier, allegedly at the behest of Ghayasuddin, who has since fled the state. Police suspect he directed the attack by contacting local aides once Rashid entered the café.

According to Indiranagar police, Rashid’s girlfriend was also involved in the conspiracy. She called him to the café and informed the attackers once he arrived. By late evening, police detained six suspects, including the girl. Crime Branch units and local police teams have launched a search for the remaining accused. DCP Kishor Kale stated, “Within just a few hours of the incident, six suspects have been taken into custody. More individuals linked to the crime may be involved, and efforts are underway to nab them. We appeal to the public not to spread rumors. No leniency will be shown to the culprits.”