Nashik House Collapse: Eight Women Among Nine Injured After Two-Storey Building Falls in Khadkali

Nashik House Collapse News: Nine people, including eight women, were injured when a two-storey house collapsed in Old Nashik city on Wednesday August 21, 2025. The incident took place around 9.30 pm in the Khadkali area. Fire brigade vehicles rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation.

According to the reports, the house belonged to Anwar Shaikh, who had rented it to the family of Shama Yusuf Khan. Those rescued from the debris included Mohsina Khan (40), Nasir Khan (55), Aksa Khan (26), Muddasir Khan (21), Ayesha Khan (15), Ayesha Sheikh (12), Hasnain Sheikh (7) and Zoya Khan (22). All injured are receiving treatment at the district hospital.

The collapse also damaged household goods and five two-wheelers parked outside the house. Local residents said poor construction quality was the reason for the collapse. Police have registered a case in connection with the incident.