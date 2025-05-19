Nashik: Injured Theft Suspects Flee Civil Hospital After Arriving in Ambulance

In a dramatic incident, three suspected thieves who were beaten by a mob in Khatwad Phata, Dindori, managed to flee from the Government District Hospital in Nashik early Sunday (18th) morning. The suspects, who were injured and brought by ambulance for treatment, escaped before they could be admitted.

The incident occurred around midnight on Saturday (17th), when three men allegedly tried to lift the shutter of a shop at Khatwad Phata. Locals caught them red-handed and beat them up severely before alerting the police. The trio were identified as Raju Lahu Gode Bharat Laxman Gode (both from Vishramgad Patta Killa, Taluka Akole, District Ahilyanagar) Rasik Suresh Pondhar (from Rajur, Taluka Akole)



The Dindori police rushed to the scene and admitted them to the Dindori Rural Hospital. Two had fractured fingers while one suffered an eye injury. On Sunday morning, the police arranged for a 108 ambulance to shift them to the District Government Hospital in Nashik for further treatment.

The suspects reached the civil hospital around 1:30 am on Sunday, but instead of getting admitted, all three escaped from the hospital premises. Hospital staff and security were caught off guard. The incident created a buzz in hospital circles throughout the day. Police clarified that the three were not under arrest, as attempted theft is a bailable offence. Dindori Police had issued legal notices to the suspects and informed their families. One father had arrived, while the others were still on their way. Once the parents reached, the police planned to take statements and release the suspects on bail.

However, fearing further action or legal trouble, the suspects chose to run away instead of receiving medical care.

Interestingly, a similar theft had occurred just a week ago at the same location. Omkar Agro Ad Highway, the shop owned by Lahu Dinkar Mulane, had been looted by unidentified thieves who stole items worth Rs 52,000. Locals believe Saturday’s incident was a repeat attempt, prompting strong reactions from the public.

Police are now searching for the absconding suspects and further investigation is underway.