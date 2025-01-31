Nashik-Jaipur Air Service to Resume From February 1, Boost to Tourism and Industry

The Nashik-Jaipur air service, which was suspended for a month due to dense fog at Jaipur airport, will resume operations from February 1. The Civil Aviation Authority of India has decided to restore this flight, which will operate via Indore. This move will connect two major tourist destinations—Nashik and Jaipur—bringing a boost to both tourism and business activities.

Nashik’s air connectivity has been strengthening, with flights already operating to key cities like Delhi, Ahmedabad, Nagpur, Indore, Bangalore, and Goa. The restoration of the Jaipur route is expected to benefit industries and travelers alike. IndiGo has deployed a 78-seater aircraft for this service, which will operate three times a week—on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays.

Flight Schedule and Ticket Details

Departure from Nashik: 2:40 PM

2:40 PM Arrival in Jaipur (via Indore): 5:30 PM

5:30 PM Departure from Jaipur: 11:20 AM

11:20 AM Arrival in Nashik: 2:20 PM

2:20 PM Ticket Price: ₹5,500 onwards

With Jaipur being a popular destination for foreign tourists, the flight will help divert visitors to Nashik, which is known as the Wine Capital of India.

This resumed service is expected to further boost Nashik’s air travel network and promote regional economic growth.