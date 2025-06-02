Nashik Kumbh Mela 2027: CM Devendra Fadnavis Announces Amrit Snan Dates; Preparations Begin in Full Swing

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has officially announced the Amrit Snan dates for the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela in Nashik and Trimbakeshwar, putting an end to the confusion that arose during the planning meeting. The announcement marks the beginning of the Kumbh Parva, and preparations have now picked up speed.

A review meeting was held at the Nashik District Collectorate to discuss Kumbh preparations. Top state officials and religious leaders from various Akharas were present. The meeting took a dramatic turn when Satish Shukla, President of the Ganga Godavari Panchkothi Purohit Sangh, started announcing the Snan dates. This led to strong objections from Akhara Parishad chief Mahant Harigiri Maharaj and other Mahants from Trimbakeshwar. They questioned his authority to announce the dates and demanded clarification. The tension eased only after CM Fadnavis presented the official Kumbh dates via PPT, covering both Nashik and Trimbakeshwar.

During the meeting, Akhara chiefs raised strong demands for the purification of the Godavari river and permanent land allocation for Akharas. Responding to their concerns, the Chief Minister assured that land acquisition will be done soon and that the Godavari's purity and flow will be preserved.

CM Fadnavis emphasized that the upcoming Kumbh would be organized in a grand, divine, and safe manner, with no shortage of funds. He instructed officials to prioritize security measures for devotees and saints. Facilities in both Nashik and Trimbakeshwar will be improved to handle the expected large crowds.

The meeting was attended by Water Resources Minister Girish Mahajan, School Education Minister Dada Bhuse, FDA Minister Narhari Jirwal, local MLAs, senior police and civic officials. Notably, two NCP ministers—Chhagan Bhujbal and Manikrao Kokate—were absent, which sparked political chatter given the Chief Minister's presence in the city.

In a lighter moment, Sadhu-Mahants were seen enjoying Aamras and Puran Poli after the intense meeting—bringing a sweet end to a heated day.