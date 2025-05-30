Nashik Kumbh Mela 2027: Maharashtra Chief Minister Fadnavis to Announce Shahi Snan Dates On June 1st

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will visit Nashik on Sunday, June 1. During his visit, he will officially announce the dates for the Shahi Snan (royal bathing) for the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela. A meeting will be held at the Nashik Collectorate in his presence, where key decisions related to the Kumbh Mela are expected.

One of the major highlights is that, for the first time since the Peshwa era, Vaishnava and Shaiva Akharas—who traditionally bathe at separate locations—will come together in Nashik to attend this meeting. The Vaishnava Akharas bathe at Ramkund while the Shaiva Akharas bathe at Kushavart in Trimbakeshwar.

Two representatives each from 13 prominent Akharas, along with local sadhus and mahants, will participate in the meeting. These Akharas include Nirvani, Nirmohi, Digambar, Juna, Avahan, Agni, Niranjani, Anand, Mahanirvani, Atal, Bada Udasin, Naya Udasin, and Nirmal Akhara.

An official announcement of the Simhastha Authority's officers and members is also expected. Although Chief Minister Fadnavis had earlier declared the formation of this authority during a previous visit, it is yet to be established formally. The plan for this authority, studied by senior official Praveen Gedam, has already been sent to the state government for final approval.

On Sunday, CM Fadnavis is also likely to promulgate the Authority Ordinance, setting the stage for quicker decisions and funding for Simhastha preparations. While the Shahi Snan dates for Trimbakeshwar were already finalized, the Nashik dates were awaited—this announcement will now end the speculation.

The newly formed Simhastha Authority is modeled after the Kumbh Mela Authority in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. It will be responsible for planning, managing operations, and fund approvals for the Simhastha. This move is expected to streamline and strengthen preparations for the mega religious gathering.