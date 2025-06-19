Nashik Kumbh Mela 2027: Maharashtra to Use AI, VR and AR Technology for Crowd and Traffic Management

The Maharashtra government is planning to bring advanced technology to manage the huge crowds expected at the 2027 Nashik Kumbh Mela. The event, which draws lakhs of devotees from across the country and abroad, will see the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR), and other digital tools to ensure smooth crowd control, traffic management, and better overall coordination.

To oversee this effort, the state has formed a special 7-member committee. This panel will be led by the Director of Information Technology, along with officials from the Maharashtra Information Technology Corporation, Tourism Department, Directorate of Information Technology, and a representative from the Nashik Divisional Commissioner’s office. The Desk Officer (Technical) from the IT Department at Mantralaya will serve as the committee’s member secretary.

The committee has been tasked with preparing a detailed plan on how technology can be used for managing the large gathering. It will explore ways to use AI-based surveillance systems to monitor crowds, predict congestion areas, and provide real-time information to security teams. The panel has also been asked to plan exhibitions and information centres using digital, audio-visual, interactive tools, as well as AR/VR technology, to enhance the experience for pilgrims.

In addition, the committee will work with telecom companies to ensure uninterrupted mobile network services during the event, allowing people to stay connected and access important information easily.

The state’s decision to adopt high-end technology comes in the wake of challenges observed at this year’s Prayagraj Kumbh Mela, where huge crowds raised serious concerns about safety and management. With early planning and modern tools, Maharashtra aims to make the Nashik Kumbh Mela in 2027 a safe, well-organized, and technology-driven event.