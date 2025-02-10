Nashik Kumbh Mela 2027: NMC Chalks Out Parking Plan, 35 Locations Identified

With the Simhastha Kumbh Mela set to take place in Nashik in 2027, the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) has planned a structured parking system to manage the heavy inflow of vehicles. The traffic department has identified 35 parking locations, including 29 on-street and six off-street parking lots, to accommodate up to 4,865 vehicles at a time.

Recently, Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Manisha Khatri inspected the designated parking spaces and instructed officials on their development. As part of the initiative, NMC has also fixed parking charges to streamline vehicle management during the massive event.

Traffic congestion has been a major concern in Nashik, especially in market areas and crowded locations such as Sunday Karanja, Main Road, Saraf Bazar, Panchvati Karanja, Shalimar CBS, Trimbak Naka, Mahatma Nagar, and College Road. The issue gained significant attention following a tragic accident on a city flyover. In response, Guardian Minister Girish Mahajan visited Nashik and pushed authorities, including the Municipal Corporation, Police, and Regional Transport Department, to take immediate action.

Following this, the NMC decided to revive the stalled Smart Parking project initiated during the Smart City mission. The traffic department has now developed a model to determine the number of vehicles that can be parked in each lot and the applicable parking fees.

The identified parking locations include:

Kulkarni Garden to Sadhu Vaswani Road

Kulkarni Garden to BSNL Office

Jyoti Store to Rishikesh Hospital to Gangapur Naka

Pramod Mahajan Park Entrance

Gangapur Naka to Jehan Circle (both sides)

Jehan Circle to Guruji Hospital

Jehan Circle to ABB Circle

Guruji Hospital to Pipeline Road

Modak Point to Khadkali Road

Thattenagar Road

Behind Kulkarni Udyan

Shraddha Petrol Pump to Bestside Mall

CBS to Shalimar

Canada Corner to Vise Mala

Gadge Maharaj Bridge to Talakuteshwar

Model Colony Chowk to Bhosla Gate

Pandit Colony Palika Building

Shalimar to Nehru Garden

HDFC Chowk to MSEB Office

Chhatrapati Shivaji Statue to Dr. Ambedkar Statue, Nashik Road

Mahatma Gandhi Road

Canada Corner to Panasonic Gallery

Bitco Signal to Mahatma Gandhi Road

Jehan Circle to Nelinkar Circle

Shaheed Circle to Model Colony Circle

Veterinary Clinic

The off-street parking locations include BD Bhalekar School Ground, Anna Shastri Main Road, Angora Complex, and Shatabdi Hospital, among others.

With this comprehensive plan, the NMC aims to ease traffic congestion and ensure smooth vehicular movement during the Kumbh Mela. Authorities urge citizens to cooperate and follow designated parking zones to make the event successful and hassle-free.