Nashik Kumbh Mela 2027: ₹8,000-Crore Ring Road Project Cleared to Boost Connectivity

The ambitious 66.15-km Nashik Ring Road project, conceptualised as a parikrama route before the 2027 Kumbh Mela, has been estimated at approximately ₹8,000 crore. The State Cabinet Committee on Infrastructure recently approved the proposal and transferred responsibility for execution to the Maharashtra State Infrastructure Development Corporation (MSIDC). This comes as a shift from earlier expectations that the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) would be in charge of the project. The ring road is seen as a major infrastructure initiative that will reshape Nashik’s connectivity, especially for religious tourism and long-term urban transport planning.

The committee has sanctioned land acquisition expenses of ₹3,659.47 crore for the road. The central and state governments are currently in discussions to finalise financial participation for the construction phase, which is expected to cost ₹4,262.64 crore. With the state already giving its approval for this allocation, negotiations are now focused on finalising the division of responsibilities for civil work. Once consensus is reached, financial structuring of the next phase will move forward smoothly. The project’s approval is considered crucial, given the strict timeline ahead of the Kumbh Mela preparations.

A Government Resolution issued on Friday confirmed that the Nashik–Trimbakeshwar Kumbh Mela Authority will release the funds required for land acquisition. After ongoing discussions with the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) are concluded, the state government and the Centre will sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to outline project execution and cooperation. The authorities are working under tight deadlines to ensure timely progress, as the ring road is expected to play a major role in traffic management during the massive influx of visitors.

The state has emphasised that the ring road is a necessity, as nearly two crore devotees and tourists are projected to arrive in Nashik during the 2027 Kumbh Mela. The new road will divert traffic away from crowded city routes, easing transport pressure and ensuring smooth movement across major nodes. Officials believe the project will not only address festival-related congestion but will also benefit long-term development by boosting industrial activity, trade and tourism. To recover the overall investment, the government has kept the toll collection option open, with revenue expected to be shared between the Centre and the state.