Nashik Kumbh Mela: CM Devendra Fadnavis To Perform ‘Bhoomi Pujan’ of Development Works Worth Rs 5,657 Crore Today
By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: November 13, 2025 08:52 IST2025-11-13T08:51:26+5:302025-11-13T08:52:20+5:30
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is scheduled to perform the ground-breaking ceremony of various development works worth Rs 5,657.89 crore ahead of the Simhastha Kumbh Mela to be held in Nashik and Trimbakeshwar in 2026-27 on Thursday, November 13.
During the visit, the CM will also inspect the Ramkal Path at Ramkund in Panchavati area, and inaugurate the new building of Nashik Zilla Parishad.
Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, ministers Chhagan Bhujbal, Girish Mahajan, Dadaji Bhuse, Uday Samant, Jaykumar Rawal, Shivendrasinhraje Bhosale, among others, will attend the programme.