Nashik Kumbh Mela: New Ordinance Grants Special Powers to Authority

A new ordinance has been issued giving wide-ranging powers to a special authority for the smooth planning and management of the upcoming Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Kumbh Mela. The Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Kumbh Mela Authority Ordinance, issued by the state’s Urban Development Department on June 4, allows the authority to collect fees and service charges for any activity it considers important for the festival.

The 22-member authority will be led by the Nashik Divisional Commissioner. It will have the right to charge levies on businesses and other activities taking place within the Kumbh Mela area. The money collected will go into a special 'Kumbh Mela Fund' to be used for managing the event and related works, or for any purpose approved by the authority.

The ordinance also states that the authority can take legal action against individuals who obstruct or do not cooperate with any officer or staff member working under it. Importantly, no court will have the power to accept or hear any case against actions or orders issued by this authority.

A committee of ministers will also be formed to regularly review the functioning of the authority and ensure that preparations for the mega religious event stay on track.