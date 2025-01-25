Nashik Kumbh Mela: NMC and Police to Address Encroachment and Traffic Issues Ahead of Mega Event

A joint meeting between the Nashik Municipal Corporation and the Police Administration was held at Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan to address the increasing encroachment and traffic issues in the city. The discussions focused on preparations for the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela, with decisions made to remove encroachments and improve traffic management systems.

Key decisions included removing illegal structures in the Ramkund and Godaghat areas and implementing a new signal system at 27 locations. Officials also agreed to restore non-functional signals at six locations, arrange additional parking at 30 sites, and clear encroachments from 34 congested spots across Nashik.

Police Commissioner Sandeep Karnik and Municipal Commissioner Manisha Khatri emphasized the importance of coordinated action to address daily complaints about traffic and encroachments. The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner of Police Chandrakant Khandvi, Additional Municipal Commissioner Pradeep Chaudhary, City Engineer Sanjay Agarwal, and other senior officials from both departments.

The proposal to introduce traffic wardens to support the understaffed traffic police was also discussed. Deputy Commissioner Chandrakant Khandvi highlighted the significant role wardens could play in easing traffic congestion.

Garage owners along major roads, including Sarada Circle, Mumbai Naka, and Adgaon Naka, were given a seven-day ultimatum to remove defective vehicles parked on the roads. These obstructions have been a major cause of traffic congestion in the city. Officials also agreed to relocate the bus stop near Mumbai Naka Police Station to ensure smoother traffic flow.

Additionally, plans were discussed to reduce the size of traffic islands at key junctions, such as Myco Circle and Sarada Circle, which have been identified as bottlenecks. This measure aims to facilitate better traffic movement.

The police and municipal authorities appealed to citizens to report traffic-related issues through a dedicated WhatsApp number: 9923323311. The collaborative effort between the departments reflects a proactive approach to improving Nashik's infrastructure and ensuring smooth traffic management ahead of the Kumbh Mela.