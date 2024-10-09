Nashik Launches 'Udyogini Mart': A Mobile Shop Initiative to Empower Women’s Self-Help Groups

In a collaborative effort by the State Government, Municipal Corporation, and Team Foundation, a new initiative aimed at empowering women's self-help groups (SHGs) was launched in Nashik. The first mobile shop, 'Udyogini Mart', under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana - National Urban Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NULM), was inaugurated on Wednesday at Shalimar Chowk.

The mobile shop is part of an innovative approach to provide market access for products made by women from SHGs. More than 2,500 products developed by these groups will now be available for purchase via an online platform and through mobile shops. This initiative marks a significant step in expanding the reach of goods produced by SHGs in urban areas.

The project, Udyogini Mart, is a joint venture between the Municipal Council Administration Directorate, Nashik Municipality, and Team Foundation. It aims to offer these women a platform to sell their goods both online and physically. In addition to the website, two mobile shops have been launched at Godaghat in Shalimar and the Kapaleshwar Temple premises, with plans to expand across the state.

Shankar Gore, Joint Commissioner of the Municipal Council Administration Directorate, along with other dignitaries, inaugurated the mobile shop. They emphasized the importance of promoting SHGs and their products, which are key to women’s economic empowerment.

As part of this initiative, mobile shops will be established at 19 pilgrimage locations in Maharashtra, including Trimbakeshwar and Shirdi, further helping to promote SHG products to a wider audience.