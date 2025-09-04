Nashik: Leopard Enters Poultry Farm To Hunt Chickens, Gets Stuck; Rescue by Forest Department (Watch Video)

Due to large-scale deforestation by humans, forest animals entering human settlements in search of food is not uncommon. A similar shocking incident occurred in the Nashik district of Maharashtra on Tuesday morning, when a leopard entered a poultry farm in Borichiwadi village of Trimbakeshwar taluka in search of prey and attacked chickens.

According to reports, the leopard jumped directly into the poultry farm and killed three to four chickens. After hunting, it could not find a way out and got stuck inside. When the owner arrived at the farm in the morning, he saw the leopard moving inside.

Video of Leopard Stuck in Nashik Poultry Farm

The owner immediately informed the forest department, which launched a rescue operation to control the situation. The poultry farm was secured with fencing on all sides, and officials administered an anaesthetic to the leopard and carefully restrained it. The thrilling rescue operation, which lasted several hours, left villagers with relief.

The village, surrounded by hilly terrain, frequently has leopard sightings due to agriculture and small animals. However, the incident of a leopard directly entering a poultry farm was shocking for the villagers. Fortunately, no human life was lost, though the farm owner suffered losses.