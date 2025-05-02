Nashik: Low Pressure Disrupts Water Flow in Mahatma Nagar; New Timings Announced

The Water Supply Department has announced a change in water supply timings for residents of Mahatma Nagar and surrounding areas in Ward No. 12 under the Nashik Municipal Corporation limits. Citizens have been requested to take note of the revised timings to avoid inconvenience.

The water tanks at Stree Mandal Jalkumbh, Lavate Nagar Jalkumbh, and Mahatma Nagar Jalkumbh, located in Tidke Colony, receive water from the Shivaji Nagar Water Purification Centre through a 600 mm diameter pipeline in the Satpur division. However, the department noted that the water is currently being supplied at low pressure, and the tanks are not filling up as expected.

To address this issue, Commissioner Manisha Khatri has directed officials to reorganize the water distribution from the purification center. As a result, the reservoirs in Kamgar Nagar, Parijat Nagar, and Suyojit Nagar are now being filled to full capacity.

Previously, Mahatma Nagar used to receive water in two shifts—from 6 am to 8 am and 6 pm to 8 pm. Under the new schedule, water will now be supplied only in the evening, from 5 pm to 8 pm.

The Water Supply Department has urged residents to cooperate and adjust their usage as per the new timing to ensure efficient water distribution across the area.