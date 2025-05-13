Nashik: Massive Fire Breaks Out at Historic Wada in Panchvati Karanja

A major fire broke out on Monday afternoon (May 12) at Dr. Joshi’s Wada, located above the popular Madhavjika Chivda shop in Panchvati Karanja. The fire started around 12:30 pm, causing extensive damage to household belongings. Thankfully, no casualties were reported.

Two fire engines were rushed to the spot immediately after the alert. Firefighters worked tirelessly and successfully brought the blaze under control within a short time. The timely response helped prevent the fire from spreading further and ensured the safe evacuation of all residents from the Wada.

Those rescued included Ravindra Dattatray Kapure (54), Sheetal Ravindra Kapure (43), Deepak Dattatray Kapure (13), Sani Kajal Ravindra Kapure, Sai Dattatray Kapure (9), and Kajal Ravindra Kapure (11), who were living or working in the house at the time.

Local leaders and social activists also stepped in to help during the emergency. Former corporator Ulhas Dhanwate, along with Rahul Kulkarni, Kishore Dhage, Dilip Satpute, Bunty Wagh, Praveen Bhate, Umesh Kothule, and Sanjay Shinde played a vital role in the rescue efforts.

Initial reports suggest that the fire may have been caused by a short circuit. While the house and belongings have been heavily damaged, the community has expressed relief that no lives were lost.