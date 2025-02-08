Nashik MHADA Lottery 2025: Online Application Process Begins for 493 Affordable Homes Under 20% Inclusive Housing Scheme; Check Details Here

The Nashik Housing and Area Development Board (NHADB), a division of Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA), has opened the online application process for 493 affordable homes under the 20 Percent Inclusive Housing Scheme.

म्हाडातर्फे द्राक्षनगरी नाशिकमध्ये हक्काचे घर घेण्याची सुवर्णसंधी!



आजपासून म्हाडा नाशिक मंडळातर्फे अत्यल्प व अल्प उत्पन्न गटातील ४९३ सदनिकांच्या विक्रीसाठी अर्ज नोंदणी व अर्ज भरणा प्रक्रियेला प्रारंभ झाला आहे.



२० टक्के सर्वसमावेशक योजनेअंतर्गत विक्रीसाठी उपलब्ध २९१ सदनिकांसाठी… pic.twitter.com/ra4yru3f97 — MHADA (@mhadaofficial) February 7, 2025

The registration was officially launched by Nashik Board Chairman Ranjan Thakre at a Go-Live event held at the board’s office. Thakre released an official booklet outlining eligibility criteria and application guidelines, urging applicants to consult it before applying. He also warned against fraudulent agents, clarifying that MHADA has not authorized any representatives for the housing allocation.

These homes, intended for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) and Lower Income Group (LIG), are located across various sites in Nashik, including Makhmalabad Shivar, Satpur Shivar, Pathardi Shivar, and Vihitgaon Shivar, among others. Of the total homes, 291 will be available through a general lottery, while 202 will be allotted on a first-come, first-served basis.

The online application process began at 2:30 PM on Friday and will remain open until 5:00 PM on March 6, 2025. Online payments can be made until 11:59 PM on March 7, while RTGS/NEFT transactions must be completed within banking hours on the same day. The final list of approved applicants will be announced on March 13 at 6:00 PM on MHADA’s official website.

Applicants can register for the general scheme at housing.mhada.gov.in, while first-come, first-served applications can be submitted at lottery.mhada.gov.in.