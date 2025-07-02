Nashik: Minor Married Girl Gives Birth at Hospital, Case Registered Against Family and In-Laws Under Child Marriage and POCSO Act

A shocking incident of child marriage has came to light from Nashik, where a minor married woman was pregnant and was admitted to Nashik Municipal Corporation's Bitco Hospital for delivery. After admission while feeling the form it came to light that girl who gave birth to baby is not a adult and her family arranged her marriage with a young man. Following which case has been registered against the family and her in-laws.

On June 28, the underage married girl gave birth to baby. When asked for her age during the paperwork, it was discovered she was not yet eighteen. Her parents had arranged her marriage to a young man in May of the previous year. In this case, a case has been registered at Nashik Road Police Station under the Child Marriage Act and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) for physical abuse of her husband and against her mother, father, and in-laws.

In separate incident, Ederly couple from the Shivajinagar area of Satpur strangled their 34-year-old son to death with the help of their son-in-law. The victim, Vishal Gokul Patil, was reportedly addicted to alcohol and often abused and assaulted his parents. The murder took place around 11 am on Wednesday.

Vishal, a rickshaw driver, had a history of alcoholism. Despite several warnings from his parents, he continued drinking, creating daily chaos at home. Police said Vishal would beat his parents, sell household items to buy liquor, and borrow money by lying to others.