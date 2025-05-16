Nashik Muncipal Corporation Identifies 209 Waterlogging Hotspots: CIDCO Worst Hit as Civic Body Plans Drainage Fix

With waterlogging causing major problems across Nashik during rains, the Municipal Corporation has identified 209 areas in the city where water accumulates regularly. A detailed survey has been conducted in six divisions—CIDCO, Satpur, Nashik Road, Panchavati, Nashik East, and Nashik West. The construction department will soon begin work to resolve the issue, said City Engineer Sanjay Agarwal.

CIDCO has the highest number of such waterlogging points—63 spots—followed by 21 areas in the Nashik East division where water remains stagnant for days after rainfall. This has led to foul smells, traffic problems, and health concerns for citizens.

Every monsoon, heavy rains bring water mixed with garbage, plastic bags, bottles, and silt into open and closed drains. Due to irregular cleaning, many drains get choked, causing water to overflow onto roads and into nearby areas. Despite repeated complaints, early rains are often ignored, delaying necessary action.

Main city markets such as Dahipool, Main Road, Liyavar Karanja, Shalimar, Sarada Circle, Ashok Stambh, Mumbai Naka, Gangapur Road, and even the premises of the Municipal Headquarters face severe waterlogging. Key commercial areas like Saraf Bazaar also suffer damage every year as water enters shops and disrupts business.

Experts and residents blame poor maintenance and an inefficient underground drainage system for this recurring issue. The recent spell of unseasonal rain once again highlighted the city's weak monsoon preparedness.

The Municipal Corporation has now assured timely steps before the monsoon to clear black spots and ensure smooth water drainage.