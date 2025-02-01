Nashik Municipal Commissioner Urges Better Waste Management with Bell Carts and Waste Segregation

Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Manisha Khatri has instructed officials to improve waste collection and management through bell carts (Ghantagadi). She urged citizens to separate wet and dry waste while disposing of garbage to ensure proper segregation and efficient waste management.

Commissioner Khatri inspected waste collection in East Nashik and New Nashik divisions, where she interacted with Ghantagadi workers and educated citizens on the importance of waste segregation. Additional Commissioner (Service) Smita Zagde, Deputy Commissioner and Director of Solid Waste Management Ajit Nikat, and Divisional Sanitation Inspectors were also present during the inspection.

During her visit, Khatri instructed officials to ensure daily cleanliness of Indira Nagar Jogging Track, Shivram Vazre Nagar, and Govind Nagar Jogging Track. She also inspected roads in Pawan Nagar, Uttam Nagar, and Trimurti Chowk in New Nashik, reviewing the cleanliness and monitoring tree pruning work.

Speaking on the importance of cleanliness, Khatri said, "We all must cooperate to keep Nashik clean. Proper waste segregation will help the municipal corporation carry out sanitation work more efficiently. A clean city is essential for the health of its citizens."

The appeal has received a positive response from residents, with many acknowledging the need for segregating wet and dry waste. This initiative will contribute to a cleaner Nashik and help reduce environmental pollution.