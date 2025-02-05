Nashik Municipal Corporation Cancels Flower Festival to Save Funds for Kumbh Mela

The Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) has decided to cancel its annual flower festival to allocate more funds for the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela. Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Manisha Khatri made the decision, citing the need to cut unnecessary expenses.

Preparations for the two-day festival were already underway at the Municipal Corporation headquarters, Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan, with floral decorations and pavilion setups in progress. The festival, organized by the Parks Department, was scheduled to take place from February 7 to 9. It included cultural programs, flower displays, and participation from well-known artists.

Breaking a Long Tradition

The flower festival has been a tradition at NMC since 1992. This year, a budget of ₹49 lakh had been set aside for the event. However, Commissioner Khatri did not approve the expenditure, leading to the cancellation of the festival.

Additional Commissioner Smita Zagade confirmed the decision, stating that NMC needs to reserve funds for Kumbh Mela preparations in the coming years. Given the budget deficit, the flower festival was deemed non-essential.

This is not the first time the event has been canceled. In a similar move, former Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe had also scrapped the festival in the past to save funds.