Nashik Municipal Corporation Launches One-Month Pothole Repair Mission Ahead of Monsoon

With the monsoon approaching, the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) has launched a special mission to repair all potholes in the city between May 15 and June 15. The civic body has also warned of strict action if any agency digs roads after May 15.

Currently, Mahanagar Natural Gas Ltd. (MNGL) has been granted permission to dig trenches along city roads to lay gas pipelines. Additionally, under the Smart City project, pits are being dug to install CCTV systems. However, the NMC has clearly stated that no road digging will be allowed after May 15 in order to ensure smooth completion of pothole repairs before rains begin.

Residents have been frustrated for years by continuous road digging. For the past three to four years, MNGL has been digging roads across the city for laying gas pipelines, but only 20 to 30 percent of the work has been completed so far. This has left roads in poor condition and increased inconvenience for daily commuters.

City Engineer Sanjay Agarwal informed that NMC has instructed all agencies, including MNGL and Smart City, to finish their work by May 15. After this date, the corporation will begin a citywide pothole-filling campaign to prepare roads for the monsoon.

"Permission for road digging will not be extended beyond May 15. If any pits are found after this deadline, action will be taken," Agarwal warned.

The NMC’s goal is to make Nashik pothole-free before the rains, ensuring safer and smoother roads for citizens.