Nashik Municipal Corporation to Plant One Lakh Trees This Monsoon

In a major green initiative, the Nashik Municipal Corporation has been given a target to plant one lakh trees during the monsoon season. This decision was taken after the state government raised concerns over the declining number of trees in urban areas.

An online review meeting was held under the chairmanship of State Principal Secretary Asim Gupta, where all municipal corporations across Maharashtra were instructed to take steps for tree conservation and plantation.

The tree plantation drive in Nashik will be a joint effort involving government and semi-government offices, schools, colleges, NGOs, and tree lovers. The civic body plans to plant trees over a period of four months.

Currently, the Garden Department has already planted 85,000 trees. However, the remaining trees will be purchased, mostly from the Forest Department, at a cost of Rs 20 to Rs 30 per sapling, depending on the species and quality.

Each of Nashik’s six municipal divisions has been given a target of planting 17,000 trees. The drive is also a step towards reviving the city’s former identity of ‘Gulshanabad’, known for its greenery and pleasant climate.

“Preparations have begun. We don’t have enough saplings in stock, so we will buy them from the Forest Department,” said Vivek Bhadane, Garden Superintendent, Nashik Municipal Corporation.

The plantation will continue throughout the monsoon, and officials hope it will help restore the city’s green cover, which tree lovers say has declined sharply in the past 10 to 15 years.