Nashik: Nearly 200,000 Women Apply for 'Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana' in District

The Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana,' a scheme implemented by the state government, has received applications from nearly 200,000 women in the Nashik district. So far, a total of 1,98,899 applications have been submitted for the scheme's benefits.

To facilitate this process, 5,797 help centers have been established across the district. District Women and Child Development Officer Sunil Dusane provided this information. Specifically, 5,115 relief centers have been set up through Gram Panchayats, Anganwadi Centers, Group Organizers, and Setu Suvidha Kendras, which have collectively received 1,30,723 applications.

In urban areas, 98 help centers have been established in Municipal Corporation areas, receiving 29,069 applications. Additionally, under the Anganwadi Urban Project, 584 help centers have been established, through which 39,107 applications have been submitted. These numbers do not include individuals and persons outside the government system.

Read Also | 'Gift For Sisters': Maharashtra Govt To Deposit First Two Instalments Of 'Ladki Bahin' Scheme On Raksha Bandhan

The district administration has stated that the scrutiny of the received applications is currently underway. The government system is working diligently for the effective implementation of the 'CM Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana,' which aims to financially empower women.

On behalf of the district administration, Dusane has appealed to all eligible women to take advantage of this scheme and submit their applications at the nearest help centers. The financial benefits obtained through this scheme will significantly contribute to the economic empowerment of women in the Nashik district.