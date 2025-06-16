Nashik: NMC Launches Major Anti-Encroachment Drive at Dwarka Circle, Clears 88 Shops in 8-Hour

After nearly four decades, Nashik’s Dwarka Circle finally witnessed a major anti-encroachment drive, giving long-awaited relief to citizens troubled by traffic congestion. In a bold action that lasted nearly eight hours on Sunday (June 15), the Nashik Municipal Corporation demolished encroachments from 88 establishments.

The action came just days after Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal took to the streets to protest the worsening traffic situation at Dwarka Circle. His intervention pushed the civic body into action, reminding many of the last major anti-encroachment drive held in the area back in 1983.

The drive began at 9 am and continued till 6 pm, targeting shops and vendors who had extended their businesses illegally onto the roads. Using bulldozers, the civic team removed encroachments such as walls, tin sheds, stalls, advertisement boards, and unauthorized shop extensions.

Senior officials from the Municipal Corporation and Traffic Police were present during the operation, including Traffic DCP Chandrakant Khandvi, Encroachment Deputy Commissioner Suvarna Dakhane, East Division Officer Rajaram Jadhav, Panchavati Officer Madan Harishchandra, and others.

Since the drive was conducted on a Sunday, traffic movement was smoother than usual. With fewer Citylink buses and less public movement, the heavy congestion typically seen at Dwarka Chowk was avoided. Officials also confirmed that proper traffic signals will be installed soon to maintain order in the area.