Nashik: NMC Officials Demolish Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Vasant Gite's Office in Mumbai Naka

Municipal officials, backed by JCB machines, tractors, trucks, and a substantial police force, demolished the office of UBT group leader and former MLA Vasant Gite in the Mumbai Naka area On Saturday. The operation turned the locality into a virtual camp, and Gite's supporters claim the action is being taken under pressure from a ruling BJP MLA. A few days ago, the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) issued a notice regarding encroachment in the area, including Gite's office.

According to the notice, the structure is not concrete but merely a sheet shed and is situated on the premises of the State Transport Corporation. In response, former MLA Vasant Gite challenged the action in the High Court. Supporters of Gite have responded aggressively to the demolition, chanting slogans that imply resistance to the ruling MLA's influence. Many activists from the UBT group and Gite's supporters gathered in the Mumbai Naka area, creating a tense atmosphere.

Also Read: Nanded: Over 90 Fall Ill After Consuming Contaminated Well Water in Mugaon Tanda village

This tension is further heightened by a recent dispute between the BJP MLA and former MLA Vasant Gite at a polling station in Bhadrakali during the Lok Sabha election. Today's demolition action is believed to be connected to this earlier conflict. The situation remains volatile, with heavy police presence and a community on edge as supporters of Gite and municipal authorities face off.