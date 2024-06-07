Nashik: NMC Orders Immediate Halt To Road Digging Amid Monsoon Precautions

The Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) has issued a directive to the Smart City Department and Maharashtra Natural Gas Limited (MNGL) to halt all ongoing road digging works immediately. The irrigation department of NMC has mandated that all current digging projects be completed within the next 15 days to prevent inconvenience to residents during the monsoon season.

City Engineer Sanjay Agrawal emphasized the urgency of this directive, stating that ongoing roadworks, including gas pipeline installations, signal installations, road repairs, and cable installations, must be expedited and finished by the given deadline. “The ongoing digging work across various parts of the city should be completed in 15 days to avoid inconvenience to the citizens amid the monsoon season,” Agrawal instructed. The extensive roadworks have already disrupted daily life for commuters, with both regular and concrete roads being broken and excavated. The onset of the monsoon is expected to exacerbate these issues, potentially causing severe traffic congestion and increasing the risk of accidents. Residents have expressed frustration over the deteriorating road conditions and the prevalence of potholes, which have made commuting increasingly difficult.

Adding to the grievances, MNGL had previously been given a four-month ultimatum by the NMC to complete its projects. This deadline has passed, yet the work remains unfinished. As a consequence, MNGL will be financially penalized for the ongoing road digging, with the collected funds allocated to repairing the damaged roads.

“No road digging will be allowed during the monsoon. If there is a need for road construction or digging during the rainy season, one should take permission from the irrigation department,” Agrawal stated firmly. This measure aims to minimize disruption and ensure safer road conditions during the rainy months.

The NMC's stringent directive is a response to the pressing need to prepare the city's infrastructure for the impending monsoon, prioritizing the safety and convenience of Nashik's residents.