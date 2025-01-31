Nashik: NMC Receives 2,644 Civic Complaints; Illegal Encroachment Top in the List

The Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) is receiving a flood of complaints from citizens regarding various civic issues, with encroachment being the biggest concern. So far, 2,644 complaints have been registered through platforms such as the Chief Minister's Secretariat, Divisional Commissioner’s Office, Aaple Sarkar, and the NMC e-Connect app. Nearly half of these complaints—1,268—are related to illegal encroachments in the city.

During the municipality's weekly review meeting, the current status of complaints was presented, highlighting the need for faster grievance redressal. Citizens are actively using the e-Connect app, which has recorded 2,577 complaints, including 252 related to solid waste management, 177 to sewage disposal, 85 to parks, 177 to town planning, 66 to slums, and 183 to the public works department. Officials have been instructed to resolve complaints within a set timeframe.

However, concerns were raised about the handling of complaints. Some issues are reportedly closed with minimal action or diverted to other departments, leaving citizens frustrated. Additionally, complaints have also been received from other portals, including 10 from the Chief Minister's Secretariat, 17 from the Divisional Commissioner’s Office, 12 from the PM Portal, and 28 from the Aaple Sarkar Portal.

Another major issue highlighted in the meeting was the poor functioning of divisional offices, where staff are often absent during working hours. Municipal Commissioner Manisha Khatri has taken steps to improve discipline by conducting surprise meetings to ensure better accountability.