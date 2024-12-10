Nashik: NMC to Introduce Dust Suppression Machines to Combat Rising Pollution in City

In a bid to tackle increasing pollution in the city, the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) will introduce four dust suppression machines, funded by the N-Camp initiative. These fogger-type machines will be deployed at 38 identified pollution hotspots, including heavily trafficked areas like Mumbai Naka and Dwarka Circle. The machines, costing ₹35 lakh each, will work by releasing a fine mist to suppress dust particles in the air, helping reduce air pollution levels. Initially, the NMC’s mechanical department had requested six machines, but budgetary constraints have limited the purchase to four, totaling ₹1.40 crore.

The machines will be rotated across six municipal zones: Nashik West, Nashik East, Panchavati, Nashik Road, Satpur, and CIDCO. Priority locations include Mumbai Naka, Chilli Chowk, Panchavati Karanja, Sarada Circle, ABB Circle, and railway and bus stations. Pollution levels in Nashik have been steadily rising due to increasing industrialization and vehicular emissions. Fossil fuel-powered vehicles, a major contributor, release harmful gases like nitrogen, sulfur, and carbon dioxide, along with particulate matter (PM), a critical indicator of air pollution.

The city’s reliance on private vehicles has further exacerbated the problem, leading to higher levels of both noise and air pollution. Despite past efforts to promote public transportation, private vehicle usage remains high. The upcoming Simhastha festival, which attracts thousands of devotees to Nashik, is expected to worsen pollution levels. The dust suppression machines will play a crucial role in maintaining air quality during the event.

Air pollution is a growing health concern for Nashik residents, with the rising particulate matter directly affecting daily life. The NMC's move to deploy these state-of-the-art machines aims to curb pollution and improve the quality of life for citizens. The initiative is part of a broader strategy to address urban environmental challenges, focusing on reducing the city's reliance on private transport and increasing the use of sustainable solutions.