Nashik: NMC Warns Against Unauthorised Road Digging; Strict Action to Follow

Nashik Municipal Corporation has issued a warning against Unauthorised road digging, citing increased instances despite recent crackdowns. Roads are frequently excavated for various purposes such as pipeline installations or repairs by MNGL, significantly reducing their lifespan.

To tackle this issue, Nashik Municipal Corporation has announced stringent measures. So, any road excavation without prior permission will result in immediate penal action. This requirement extends to permissions from both the Municipal Corporation and the Public Works Department, depending on the road's jurisdiction.

Sanjay Agarwal, the City Engineer of the Municipal Corporation, emphasized the necessity of obtaining proper approvals before undertaking any road digging activities. He highlighted that the department has already taken action against 25 individuals for unauthorized excavations this year alone.

The move aims to preserve road infrastructure and ensure compliance with legal procedures governing public works in the city.