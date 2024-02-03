Nashik office issues 34,700 passports in one year

Most applications in Ambad Police station limits

NASHIK, Jan 25

Whether travelling abroad or not, almost everyone keeps their passports handy to avoid being left out if any opportunity arises. Nashik's Passport office receives hundreds of applications every day. Between the years 2018 and 2023, around 1.5 lakh Nashikites have taken passports from the Passport Issuing office in the city.

In the year 2023, around 34,700 citizens applied for passports. None of those applications were rejected. The highest number of applications, about 4,665, were filed for approval in Ambad Police Station.

The process of issuing passports has also been speeded up, and people get their passports in a minimum of seven to a maximum of 15 days. Sometimes passports do get delayed due to technical problems. Passport extraction process is now online, which helps in obtaining it without any hassle.

Adgaon police station received just about 1,219, the lowest number of applications for passport approval.

How much does it cost?

A 36-page passport issued through normal procedures and valid for 10 years, takes a fee of Rs 1,300 to Rs 1,500. If the same passport is to be issued in the immediate category, an application fee of Rs 1,500 and an urgent fee of Rs 2,000 is charged. But if you want a 60-page passport with a 10-year validity; it will cost you Rs 2,000 for general category and Rs 4,000 for immediate category passport.

What documents are required?

Current residence proof, permanent residence proof, electricity bill, date of birth proof, and Aadhaar card are the documents to be presented along with passport application. All past passports, if applicable, need to be attached too.

What care should be taken while filling online applications?

-Passport department has its own website. -Applicants should fill the application only on that website.

-Fake websites have mushroomed in recent times too; hence stay away from them.