Nashik: Onion Bunches Hit Record Price of Rs 248 Each at APMC After Heavy Rainfall Damages Crops

The early arrival of monsoon this year has had a significant impact on farmers and vegetable markets in Nashik. Unseasonal and heavy rainfall damaged standing crops in the fields and delayed sowing in some areas. Among the worst affected was the onion crop, which has now become scarce in the market, leading to a sharp rise in prices.

At the Nashik Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC), onion leaves (bunches) fetched a record-breaking price on Wednesday (May 28). Farmer Dilip Bhika Khode from Girnare brought 130 onion bunches to the Saidhan Vegetable Company and received Rs 24,800 for the lot — translating to Rs 248 per bunch. This is the highest price ever recorded for onion bunches at the Nashik APMC.

The demand for these leafy vegetables has surged, especially in cities like Mumbai, where heavy rains have caused a shortage. As a result, onion bunches are now being sent to Mumbai and nearby areas, while coriander is being supplied to Gujarat.

A coriander grower from Ganga Mahalungi brought a bunch for sale and earned Rs 180 for it — Rs 18,000 per bunch in the auction. Just a week ago, onion bunches were being sold for Rs 8,000 and coriander for Rs 10,000 per bunch. The sudden rise in prices has brought relief and satisfaction to farmers, many of whom are seeing such high returns after a long time.

Due to damage from the rains, the arrival of leafy vegetables like onion and coriander has reduced in the market. But the drop in supply has led to a sharp increase in market prices, bringing much-needed financial support to affected farmers.