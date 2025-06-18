Nashik: Over 60 Illegal Encroachments Removed in Shalimar, Ganjmal and Surrounding Areas On Third Day of Demolition Drive

The Municipal Corporation continued its strict drive against illegal encroachments for the third consecutive day, bringing relief to residents of the Shalimar area. On Tuesday (17th), around 60 encroachments were demolished in Shalimar, Ganjmal, Dwarka, and Sarada Circle. With roadside vendors and unauthorized structures removed, citizens expressed satisfaction as traffic flow improved.

For the past three days, the Encroachment Elimination Department has been conducting the campaign across several busy areas of Nashik. On the first day, Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal visited the Dwarka area to oversee the action. The following day, MLA Devyani Farande inspected Mumbai Naka, where 66 encroachments were found and removed.

Officials had repeatedly appealed to citizens to voluntarily remove illegal sheds, structures, and obstacles blocking the roads. However, many did not comply, forcing the Municipal Corporation to take strict action. During the drive, unauthorized stalls, boards, steps, and constructions were seized or demolished to clear the roads for smooth traffic.

Additional Commissioner Smita Jagade, who supervised the operation, stated that instructions were given to clear all illegal obstructions to ensure public safety and better traffic management. Some shopkeepers and vendors protested during the action, but with the help of police security, the drive continued without major disruption.

On Sunday, the team cleared 88 encroachments from Dwarka to Mumbai Naka under tight police protection. On Monday, 55 stalls and 26 shops were demolished in Dwarka, Sarada Circle, and nearby areas. Tuesday’s operation added 60 more demolitions to the tally.

The ongoing campaign is being carried out under the leadership of Municipal Commissioner Manisha Khatri, with Additional Commissioner Smita Jagade, Deputy Commissioner Suvarna Dakhane, and East Divisional Officer Rajaram Jadhav coordinating the efforts. The Municipal Corporation, along with city police, aims to resolve Nashik's growing traffic congestion by clearing illegal constructions from key roads.