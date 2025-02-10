Nashik: Passenger Dies After Citilinc Bus Hits Pothole, Case Filed Against Driver

In yet another unfortunate incident in Nashik, a passenger lost his life when a Citilinc bus hit a deep pothole on the road. The victim, Santosh Mali, was traveling with his wife when the bus encountered a pothole. Due to the impact, Santosh Mali was thrown from his seat, landing heavily on his stomach. The severity of the injury proved fatal, and he tragically passed away on the spot.

Following the incident, Santosh Mali's wife, Maya Mali, filed a formal complaint at the local police station. In response, Nashik Road Police conducted an investigation and subsequently registered a case against the bus driver involved.

This incident has once again highlighted the dangers posed by potholes on city roads, raising concerns among citizens about the safety of public transportation. As Nashik continues to grapple with accidents caused by poor road conditions, questions are being raised about the measures in place to prevent such tragedies in the future.

The loss of Santosh Mali has sparked a wave of sorrow and anger among residents, prompting calls for urgent repairs and enhanced safety measures on Nashik's roadways.