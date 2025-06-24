Nashik: Police Constable Allegedly Kills 6-Year-Old Daughter, Later Dies by Suicide

Nashik, Maharashtra (June 24, 2025): A shocking incident unfolded in Nashik on Tuesday evening when a police constable posted at the Upnagar Police Station allegedly killed his six-year-old daughter before dying by suicide. The deceased has been identified as Swapnil Gaikwad, 34, a resident of Model Colony in Nashik Road. He was serving at the Upnagar Police Station located on Pune Highway and had joined the force in 2014.

According to preliminary reports, Gaikwad strangled his daughter Bhairavi Gaikwad and later ended his own life by hanging. Sources said Gaikwad had been going through a family dispute for the past few days. It is believed that the couple had separated due to ongoing domestic issues. Gaikwad is survived by his parents.

Police have launched an investigation to determine the exact reason behind the extreme step. As of late Tuesday night, police at Upnagar Station were in the process of registering a formal case.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525