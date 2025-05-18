Nashik Police Constable Arrested for Raping Married Woman, Threatening to Kill Her Husband

A sensational case has emerged from Nashik city where a member of the Riot Control Police (RCP) of the city police force has been arrested for repeatedly raping a married woman under the guise of a love affair and promises of marriage, and later threatening her and her husband with death. The Indiranagar Police Station has registered a case in this regard, and the accused police officer has been taken into custody. The arrested suspect has been identified as Abhi alias Chandrakant Shankar Dalvi (35, resident of Kitkinagar, Mhasrul), who was currently serving in the RCP squad of the city police commissionerate. A 25-year-old married woman from the Pathardi Phata area has filed a complaint against him at the Indiranagar Police Station.

According to further details, Chandrakant Dalvi, a police officer by profession, established a close relationship with the woman between 2020 and May 23, 2025. He allegedly took her to various lodges and repeatedly raped her. The complaint mentions incidents at 'Kashish Lodge' in Ranenagar, 'Citadel' in Satpur, and a lodge near Dombivli railway station. He allegedly gained her trust under the pretense of love and promises of marriage. Despite being already married, he deceived the woman by going through a Vedic-style marriage ceremony but never taking her home as his wife. Furthermore, after the woman got married to someone else, he allegedly threatened her husband with death and circulated her obscene photos on social media. Following the complaint, a case was registered against Dalvi at the Indiranagar Police Station, and he has been arrested. This incident has caused a significant stir within the police force.

Notably, the accused had previously created numerous reels in police uniform and posted them on Instagram and Facebook, where he had a large following, often keeping him in the limelight. Now, with a serious offense registered against him, all eyes were on Police Commissioner Sandeep Karnik regarding the action he would take against the accused police officer, Abhi Dalvi. Taking cognizance of the crime, the Police Commissioner had issued orders for action. Subsequently, Deputy Commissioner of Police Chandrakant Khandvi has suspended Dalvi from government service.