Nashik Police Crack Down on Illegal Bangladeshi Immigrants, Arrest 8 Suspects

In a major crackdown on illegal immigration, the Nashik Police have arrested eight Bangladeshi nationals who were residing in the city without valid documents. Acting on confidential information, a team from the Central Crime Branch raided a construction site and detained the suspects, who failed to provide proof of Indian citizenship.

During the investigation, it was found that two of the arrested individuals even possessed Aadhaar cards, raising concerns over document fraud. Authorities revealed that one of the accused, Suman Ghazi, was the first to enter India illegally, and later helped others cross the border from Bangladesh.

Under the directives of Nashik Police Commissioner Sandeep Karnik, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) is now probing the case further to track down those involved in this illegal network. Officials have assured strict action against anyone found aiding in such activities.

The case highlights growing concerns over illegal immigration and its impact on national security. More arrests and investigations are expected in the coming days