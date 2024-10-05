Nashik: Police Detain Five Minors for Stealing 11 Bikes in Six Months to Impress Friends and Girls

In a shocking incident, five minors from Nashik were caught stealing 11 bikes over the past six months to ride with their friends and impress girls. The thefts were inspired by social media reels showcasing vehicles and joyrides. The police detained two of the minors, who were riding an unnumbered two-wheeler. After questioning, they admitted to stealing two-wheelers from various parts of the city.

The incident unfolded when a patrol team from Mhasrul Police Station tried to stop a bike without a number plate. When the rider attempted to flee, police chased and caught them at an ST workshop. Upon inquiry, the minors confessed to the bike thefts and revealed that they had stolen 11 motorcycles from areas including Mhasrul (4 bikes), Panchavati (2), Bhadrakali (1), Suburban (2), and Rural Nashik (2).

The minors disclosed that they removed the number plates from the stolen bikes, rode them during the day for fun, and hid them at night. This activity had been ongoing for six months. After their confession, the parents of the minors were called to the police station, and the children were sent to a juvenile correctional home.

Police are now urging parents to monitor their children’s activities, especially their exposure to social media, to prevent such incidents in the future.