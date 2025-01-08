Nashik Police Foil Cannabis Smuggling Plot, Seize 28 Kg of Marijuana After High-Speed Chase

In a daring late-night operation, Nashik Police foiled a cannabis smuggling plot and seized 28 kg of marijuana worth ₹15 lakh after a 25 km high-speed chase through the city. The chase, which involved multiple police units, was part of the innovative "Stop and Search" initiative launched by Police Commissioner Sandeep Karnik to enhance crime prevention.

The incident occurred in the early hours of January 7, 2024, around 2:30 am, in the Adgaon police station area. Police Constables Balkrishna Pawar and Bhaurao Gangurde were conducting a stop-and-search operation near Ninth Mile in Adgaon when the driver of a red Maruti SX4 (registration number MH02 JP 0123) ignored orders to stop and tried to run over the officers. Fortunately, the officers moved aside in time, avoiding serious injury.

Constable Gangurde immediately alerted the control room, and police personnel, including female officer Sugandha Navale, coordinated a rapid response. A total of eight police vehicles, including units from Adgaon DB Mobile, Mumbai Naka DB Mobile, and Panchvati DB, joined the chase under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner of Police Nitin Jadhav and Police Inspectors Dahake and Patki.

The chase spanned from Ninth Mile to Dwarka, Amritdham, and finally Chakradhar Swami Mandir, covering approximately 25 km over an hour. Despite the accused ramming into four police vehicles and attempting to harm the officers, the police skillfully directed the suspect’s vehicle to an isolated area to ensure public safety.

Upon intercepting the vehicle, four of the five suspects managed to escape under the cover of darkness. However, the police arrested one accused, identified as Akash Ganesh Dolas, a 36-year-old resident of Panvel. A search of the vehicle revealed 28 kg of cannabis.

The accused has been charged under multiple sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, including possession and attempted assault on police officers. Efforts are underway to locate and arrest the remaining suspects.

Commissioner of Police Sandeep Karnik has commended the officers involved for their bravery and coordination. Certificates and cash rewards were presented to the team in recognition of their outstanding performance in the operation.

This successful crackdown highlights the effectiveness of Nashik Police’s "Stop and Search" initiative in preventing crime and ensuring public safety.