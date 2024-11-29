Nashik Police Seize 215 kg of Cannabis Plants Worth ₹12.93 Lakh in Vadner Bhairav

Nashik police have intensified their crackdown on illegal cannabis cultivation in rural areas, following orders from Superintendent of Police Vikram Deshmane to eradicate such activities on a Thane-wise basis. In a recent operation, the Local Crime Branch (LCB) and Vadner Bhairav police seized 215 kg of cannabis plants worth ₹12.93 lakh from a farm in the Vadner Bhairav area.

Acting on a tip-off received by LCB Inspector Raju Surve, police raided a field in Tapanpada, Dudhkhed Shivara, owned by Ravindra Gangurde (40), a resident of Tapanpada. During the raid, 65 cannabis plants were discovered illegally planted amidst tomato crops. The plants were confiscated, and a case was registered against Gangurde at Vadner Bhairav police station.

Gangurde, who has a previous record of robbery charges at the same police station, was arrested on-site. Authorities are now investigating his network to uncover where and to whom the cannabis was intended to be sold.

This operation highlights the police’s commitment to tackling illegal drug activities and ensuring safety in Nashik's rural areas. Further investigations are underway to dismantle the supply chain and bring those involved to justice.