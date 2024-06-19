Nashik: Pressure Mounts To Open Newly Inaugurated Rs. 25 Crore State-of-the-Art Theatre Amid Deterioration Concerns

A state-of-the-art theatre, built at a cost of Rs. 25 crores on six acres of municipal land in the Panchavati Hirawadi locality, remains closed since its inauguration, raising concerns about potential deterioration due to disuse. Vijay Raut, president of the North Maharashtra Congress OBC Division, has urged the municipal commissioner to open the theatre immediately. Raut highlighted that repeated requests to use the facility for programs have been denied, citing the lack of a decision on its use. Despite its inauguration on Feb. 10, the theatre remains inaccessible for public events.

“It will be five years next month since construction began, and yet the theatre is still not open to the public,” Raut said. He emphasized the necessity for the municipal administration to make the theatre available for the people of Nashik and Panchavati. Raut also pointed out that another theatre in Panchavati, undergoing renovation under the Smart City project, has not yet seen any progress. Consequently, two significant facilities in the area remain unused.

Raut argued that opening these theatres would not only prevent deterioration but also increase municipal revenue and provide venues for social organizations and artists. The recently completed theatre features a 2,900-square-meter construction area within the six-acre plot. It includes a spacious parking lot capable of accommodating 347 four-wheelers, 345 two-wheelers, and 174 bicycles. The theatre boasts modern amenities, including restrooms on both sides, separate rehearsal halls on each floor, a grand stage, a well-equipped make-up room, advanced lighting and sound systems, automatic sliding curtains, and comfortable seating for 650 people, with 150 seats in the balcony and 500 below. The facility is equipped with a protective wall, VIP rooms, a state-of-the-art CCTV system, and a fire extinguishing system. The main stage measures 15 meters by 10 meters, while the rehearsal hall is 7.5 by 7.5 meters. Residents and local artists are eagerly awaiting the opening of this impressive facility, hoping it will soon be available for public use and help boost the cultural scene in Nashik.