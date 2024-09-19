Nashik: Quick Fire Department Response Averts Major Disaster in Ranenagar House Fire

A sudden fire broke out in a house at Sriram Colon Amey Row House in the Ranenagar area on Monday afternoon. The quick response from the fire department helped prevent a major disaster, much to the relief of residents.

The fire started between 2:30 and 3:00 p.m., when Satyavrat Kasare, the homeowner, was not home. Neighbors in the buildings around the house noticed smoke coming from his row house. Concerned, they immediately contacted former BJP corporator Pushpa Awad and social activist Sahebrao Awad, who quickly informed the fire department and rushed to the scene.

The fire department arrived promptly and brought the fire under control, which had started in the study room of the house. Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident, although two children were in the house when the fire broke out. The fire burned some clothes and children’s books, but no major damage was reported.

Residents mentioned that this was the third time a fire had occurred in the same house, raising concerns about fire safety in the area.

The fire department team, led by Pramod Lahamge, included Leading Fireman Moyuddin Sheikh and several others, including trainee firemen and vehicle driver Nand Kumar Vyavaye, who worked swiftly to contain the fire.

Thanks to their timely intervention, a potential tragedy was averted, and the situation was controlled before it could spread further.