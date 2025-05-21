Nashik Rains: 30mm Rainfall Recorded in Just 45 Minutes, Says IMD

The city of Nashik is witnessing an unusual weather pattern this May, with heavy pre-monsoon showers soaking the region. In a rare turn of events, the city has already recorded over 107.8 mm of rainfall in just the last two weeks—marking a significant start to the pre-monsoon season.

On Tuesday evening (May 20), heavy rains lashed parts of the city, including Panchavati and Makhamalabad, accompanied by stormy winds and lightning. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) station on Peth Road recorded 30.6 mm of rain in just 45 minutes, from 5:30 pm to 6:15 pm. Streets quickly flooded, and low-lying areas saw water accumulation as drains overflowed.

This sudden downpour was part of a larger pre-monsoon pattern that began earlier this week. Winds gusted up to 30 km per hour, bringing down several trees across the city. One incident occurred at the Divisional Reference Hospital premises, where a tree fell on a parked two-wheeler. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Workers and commuters were caught off guard as visibility dropped and traffic slowed down. The IMD had already issued a yellow alert for Nashik city, district, and the Ghat regions from Monday to Thursday (May 22), warning of thunderstorms and heavy rains.

After a brief two-day break, the rains made a strong comeback on Monday, continuing into Tuesday. Traditionally, May is known for scorching heat and humidity in Nashik, but this year’s early showers have brought both relief and chaos.

Weather officials continue to monitor the situation and have urged citizens to stay alert as more rainfall is expected in the coming days.