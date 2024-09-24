Nashik Rains: Heavy Rainfall Leads to Waterlogging; IMD Issues Yellow Alert

Nashik witnessed a sudden downpour this afternoon, around 2 PM, as heavy rain, accompanied by lightning, hit the city. Despite the monsoon season nearing its end, several parts of Maharashtra, including Nashik, are still receiving rainfall. IMD has issued a Yellow alert in Nashik with Heavier rainfall alongside thunderstorms and gusty winds are likely to continue for the next few days.

The unexpected weather caused inconvenience to many citizens going about their daily routines.

Key areas of the city such as Shalimar, Main Road, and CBS were severely affected by the rain. Roads quickly became flooded, forcing pedestrians and motorists to navigate cautiously. Many citizens rushed to nearby shops and shelters to avoid getting drenched. The unexpected rainstorm caused quite a bit of chaos, with people running to find cover.

This marks the second instance of heavy rain in Nashik over the past few days, causing similar issues earlier. Drivers had to exercise extra caution on the waterlogged roads, making traffic movement slow and difficult. As the rain continues to pour, citizens are advised to stay safe and plan their commutes accordingly, as more flooding in low-lying areas could occur. The rain has disrupted normal life, leaving many to adjust to the unpredictable weather.