Nashik Rains: Heavy Rainfall Wreaks Havoc in District, Damages Crops

Heavy rains have wreaked havoc across all talukas of Nashik district, causing significant damage to kharif crops. In areas like Yewala, Dindori, Trimbakeshwar, Nashik, Malegaon, Niphad, Sinnar, Igatpuri, Chandwad, and Baglan, essential crops such as maize, soybean, onion, groundnut, tomato, millet, mung bean, udid, grapes, and vegetables have suffered losses.

For the past three days, persistent rains have not only affected crops but also caused power outages in rural areas, further disrupting daily life. Red onion crops, which are nearing harvest in some parts of the district, are at risk of spoiling due to waterlogging. Onions planted in October are deteriorating, threatening a lower yield in the coming months. Similarly, soybeans left in fields after harvest are being damaged, with unharvested crops at risk of turning black if the rains persist.

Maize, which is expected to be harvested around Diwali, is also suffering. The heavy rain has caused the corn to lie in the fields, increasing the risk of sprouting before harvest.

The tomato crop, which is in full bloom and currently fetching good prices, is expected to suffer the most. Rain-induced black spots near the stem will reduce the export quality, while post-rain heat will increase the risk of diseases like Bhuri and Karpa. This could lead to a complete loss of flower buds and root damage, resulting in yellowing leaves and crop failure.

Grape farmers have also been hit, with pruning activities delayed due to the rains. This delay may lead to a simultaneous pruning season, potentially causing a drop in grape prices. Overall, the return rains have left Nashik's agricultural sector reeling from widespread crop damage.