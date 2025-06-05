Nashik Rains: Heavy Showers Return After 5-Day Break; Roads Waterlogged, Traffic Disrupted

After a break of four to five days, heavy rainfall returned to Nashik, catching citizens off guard on Thursday around 3:45 PM. The sudden downpour brought much-needed relief from the scorching heat, but also created panic and inconvenience across many parts of the city.

For the past few days, rains had stopped in several areas of the city and district. This led to intense heat and humidity, leaving citizens sweating and uncomfortable. However, just as people were adjusting to the dry spell, heavy rains returned without warning.

Rain lashed Shalimar, Mumbai Naka, Main Road, RTO Office area, Satpur, Mahatma Nagar, College Road, and several other parts of the city. Waterlogging was reported in low-lying areas, and people were seen taking shelter in shop windows and building entrances to escape the sudden showers.

As roads flooded and traffic slowed, many pedestrians and two-wheeler riders faced difficulty. Several shops and homes in low-lying areas saw rainwater entering their premises, adding to the chaos.

The Municipal Corporation’s emergency teams were activated to manage blocked drains and traffic congestion. Disaster Management officials have asked people to avoid unnecessary travel and stay updated with weather alerts.

According to the Meteorological Department, moderate to heavy rainfall may continue over the next 24 hours in Nashik. While the rain brought a break from the heat, it also served as a reminder of the city’s fragile drainage system and the need for better preparedness