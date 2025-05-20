Nashik Rains: Landslide Strikes Devotees’ Car on Saptashrungi Ghat Road; All Safe

Continuous rainfall in Nashik district for the past 10–12 days has triggered landslides in hilly areas, causing growing concern for locals and tourists. A recent incident occurred on the ghat road leading to the Saptashrungi fort in Vani, where a part of a landslide fell directly on a car carrying devotees. The car was severely damaged, but fortunately, all passengers escaped unhurt.

The incident took place on the large ghat road that leads to the famous Saptashrungi Devi temple. Due to the ongoing unseasonal rainfall, stones and debris from a minor landslide rolled down and struck a car that was traveling from Pune. The impact shattered the car's glass, broke the side mirrors, and damaged other parts of the vehicle. Despite the damage, the devotees inside the car were safe and did not suffer any injuries.

As the holiday season continues, thousands of devotees have been visiting religious sites, including Saptashrungi, in large numbers. However, the continuous rain has made travel in the hilly terrain risky, with reports of falling rocks and landslides becoming more frequent.

After receiving information about the incident, officials from the Nanduri Police Station, police friends, and the disaster management team quickly reached the spot. They cleared the debris and reopened the road for traffic.

Although large safety nets have been installed along the ghat to prevent such landslides, incidents continue to occur. Drivers and locals are now demanding that the concerned department take immediate and effective measures to ensure the safety of travelers in the region