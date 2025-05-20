Nashik Rains: NMC Launches Special Drain Cleaning Drive Across City

With the monsoon approaching and several areas already facing waterlogging due to recent rains, the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) has launched a special drain cleaning drive across the city. As part of this campaign, the civic body has given an eight-day ultimatum to contractors in all 31 wards to complete the cleaning of drains and gutters.

So far, the NMC has cleared more than 25 kilometers of drains, collecting garbage equivalent to 100 gong carts. All the waste is being directly sent to the garbage depot using gong carts to ensure quick disposal.

The decision for the special drive came after NMC Commissioner Manisha Khatri, along with Additional Commissioner Karishma Nair and other senior officers, conducted a city inspection. They identified areas prone to water accumulation and instructed immediate action to prevent flooding during the monsoon.

Drainage and sewer cleaning work has now started in all six departments of the NMC. The construction department aims to clean drains covering a total length of 121 kilometers in the city.

The corporation has warned all contractors to finish the assigned cleaning work within the eight-day deadline. Failure to do so may lead to action against the responsible contractors. The campaign is crucial to avoid health risks and traffic disruptions caused by clogged drains and waterlogging in the coming rainy season.