Nashik Rains: Sudden Heavy Rains and Strong Winds Cause Widespread Power Outages in City

Nashik city grappled with sudden heavy rains and powerful winds on Friday, resulting in widespread power outages across various areas. The inclement weather conditions led to the uprooting of large trees and falling branches, causing damage to power lines.

In response to the situation, all employees and officers of Mahavitran have mobilized their efforts. They are working diligently to address the power disruptions. Collaborating with employees and contractors, swift action is being taken to remove uprooted trees and branches, install new utility poles, and restore power supply in affected areas.

Efforts are underway on a war footing, and significant progress has already been made in restoring power to many areas promptly. Mahavitran assures residents that restoration works are being carried out with utmost urgency to minimize inconvenience caused by the outages.