Nashik Rains: Vegetable Prices Soar As Unseasonal Rainfall Damages Crops

Unseasonal rains over the past few days have caused heavy damage to crops across the district, especially vegetables. This has led to a sharp drop in the supply of vegetables in the Nashik Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC), causing prices to shoot up.

Vegetable arrivals have reduced by nearly 50%, resulting in a sudden hike in rates. On Thursday, prices of almost all vegetables increased by Rs 20 per kg. Tomatoes, which were earlier selling for just Rs 7 to 8 per kg, are now priced at Rs 20 per kg. The cost of tomato crates has also gone up drastically—from Rs 150 to between Rs 350 and Rs 400.

Other vegetables like green chillies, guar, coriander, and fenugreek have also seen a decline in supply. The prices of leafy vegetables have jumped significantly. A bunch of coriander or fenugreek that was earlier available for Rs 10 to 15 is now being sold at Rs 40.

Farmers are facing huge financial losses due to continuous rain damaging their produce, while consumers are struggling to manage their household budgets. "Due to the rain, the quality of vegetables has also gone down," said vegetable seller Yogesh Amle.

With less supply and damaged crops, both ends of the market—producers and consumers—are bearing the burden. If the unseasonal rain continues, prices may rise further in the coming days.